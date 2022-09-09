Shuraa Business Setup hosts networking meet in collab with IFZA

Published: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 2:48 PM

Shuraa Business Setup is all set to host an exclusive business breakfast catchup in collaboration with International Free Zone Authorities (IFZA). The event, which takes place on September 16, is open to the UAE’s top entrepreneurs will provide an opportunity for the business community of Dubai to come together and build long-lasting connections. Along with a scrumptious spread, there will be presentations given by industry experts on topics like cryptocurrency, blockchain and the UAE corporate tax. Attendees will also be able to get an insight into the nuances of the UAE policies and network with business owners and companies in the UAE free zones. This event is a first for Shuraa, in synergy with its premium channel partner, IFZA and is meant to be a token of gratitude to Shuraa’s partners and clients. The Shuraa x IFZA Co-Lab is open to all.