Shell Middle East joins United Motors and Heavy Equipment

L to R: Neeraj Kumar, Sales Manager; Afaf Al Kontar , Chief operating officer of United Motors and Heavy Equipment; Abdulla Darwish Ahmed Alketbi, group managing director of Darwish Bin Ahmed and Sons Group; Haytham Yehia - General Manager of Shell Middle East; Ali Al Janabi, country chairman of Shell Group of Companies in the UAE;Jagadish Gorla, regional sales manager, Lubricants ME

Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 12:49 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 12:51 PM

Shell Markets Middle East Limited (Shell) today signed an agreement with United Motors and Heavy Equipment (UMHE), a subsidiary of Darwish Bin Ahmed and Sons Group — one of the leading civil engineering and building construction contractors in the UAE. This collaboration came as an announcement, making Shell the official distributor of its industrial lubricants’ products in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

As part of the agreement, Shell will supply UMHE with its top-quality lubricants products and solutions, catering to a diverse portfolio of industries ranging from industrial to manufacturing, oil and gas, construction, and power.

The signing ceremony was attended by Ali Al Janabi, country chairman of Shell Group of Companies in the UAE; Haytham Yehia, general manager of Shell Middle East; Abdulla Darwish Alketbi, group managing director; Darwish Bin Ahmed and Sons Group; and Afaf Al Kontar, chief operating officer, UMHE.

Commenting on the announcement, Haytham Yehia, general manager of Shell Middle East, said: “We are proud to partner with UMHE as we look to expand our value proposition in the UAE’s capital and serve our customers efficiently and effectively. This partnership will allow us to meet the increasing demand for high-quality lubricants and enhance product accessibility for our growing customer base. We are confident that our partnership will further strengthen the availability of our premium quality products and enable our customers to enhance efficiencies of their operations.”

Abdulla Darwish Alketbi, Group Managing Director, Darwish Bin Ahmed and Sons Group said: “Shell is the number one global supplier of lubricants, and we are excited to kick-off this partnership as their official distributor in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Through this partnership, we will now have access to distribute a high-quality product portfolio from Shell’s lubricants, which we are confident, will further enhance our distribution efforts in this market.”

With Shell’s global expertise and UMHE’s strong local conglomerate footprint in the business-to-business industry, the partnership will play an integral role in bringing world-class products to the UAE’s capital, further enhancing Abu Dhabi and Al Ain’s lubricants sector ranging from oil & gas to industrials and manufacturing.

Enquiries

Media Middle East and North Africa Media Relations: DUB-CNF-MENA-Media-Relations@shell.com

Anan.ibrahim@edelman.com or edelmanshellme@edelman.com