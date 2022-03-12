SHE collection revives the lost art of Kantha craft

SHE, an NGO focused on the revival of Kantha — a traditional craft of Bengal, is proud to present and further the cause of rural Kantha artisans in Bengal, Kolkata, India.

Shop from the empowering label of Self Help Enterprise (SHE) Kantha — Malika’s Kantha Collection at the NUMAISH summer show 2022. With over 80 designers, NUMAISH has the finest labels for wedding, Ramadan and summer shopping, which was held from March 11-12 from 11 am to 9 pm at Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers. SHE, an NGO focused on the revival of Kantha — a traditional craft of Bengal, is proud to present and further the cause of rural Kantha artisans in Bengal, Kolkata, India.

Shamlu Dudeja, the founder of SHE Kantha, got introduced to Kantha in 1986 and realised the potential of the Kantha artisans whom she met at a local fair. She took it upon herself to further the cause of reviving and revising Kantha.

As the popularity of Kantha spread, Dudeja and her daughter Malika established Malika’s Kantha Collection (MKC), the marketing organisation to promote Kantha globally. Thereafter, the SHE NGO was formed to work towards the welfare of Kantha artisans.

MKC endeavours have successfully been able to unshackle Kantha from the traditional confines of a quilting stitch and allowed it to soar to the top range of haute couture, decor and stitch portraiture. Tremendous promotional efforts to the simple running stitch have impacted the lives of rural women beyond all expectations. Kantha revival has been the harbinger of the resurgence of ‘shakti’, the empowerment of women. The enhancement of their status in the family and within their community has reawakened their inner sense of self-worth.