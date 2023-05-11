Setting new standards

Boxer Rolly Lambert Fogoum Tameza on his key influences and how it has transformed him as a fighter

Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 5:34 PM

You've had an impressive career so far with numerous achievements in the boxing world. Can you share with us some of the most memorable moments and accomplishments that you're most proud of?

I would humbly have to agree that my journey so far has been impressive indeed. It all began on the 8th of March 2020, in the Bukom Arena in Ghana. That night I won my first ever boxing title, which was memorable since it was in my motherland. I was crowned UBO Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) Africa Champion. As a young novice boxer from Cameroon, this was a big deal to me as I had defeated a seasoned local favourite Stephen Abbey.

Since then, I have gone on to continue honing my skills. I have won at least 1 belt in all major world boxing organisations and federations. Most recently in March 2023, I won my highest boxing achievement so far: The International Boxing Federation (IBF) Championship Title against Lebogang Mashitoa.

We know that a boxer's career is often built on a solid foundation of training and dedication. Can you give us some insight into your daily training routine and how you maintain your physical and mental strength?

In order to achieve anything in life, one must step out of their comfort zone and learn how to sacrifice. I have personally learned to discipline myself; I go to bed by 7 PM and wake up every morning between 1 to 4 am. I begin my day with a prayer and then jump right into my physical training; I start with cardio and run every day before dawn. In the gym, I train without drinking any water for the duration of the whole training session.

A lifestyle as physically intensive as mine is very hard to maintain if you are not 100% serious about your goals and can be frustrating sometimes for my loved ones, friends and even for myself. However, I make it a must to follow so that I stay on track. The legendary Mike Tyson once said "Discipline is doing what you hate to do but doing it as you love it.”

With your current standing in the boxing world, what are your immediate and long-term goals? Are there any specific titles or opponents that you have your sights set on?

My ultimate boxing goal is to become a World Champion, which I am very close to achieving. I want to fight the best international boxers to continue proving my worth - not only to the world, but to myself. I want my journey to inspire the younger generation; I want to be a role model to youth worldwide, both in and outside of the ring. I do have specific opponents in mind but I’m refraining from mentioning them by name just yet - stay tuned! There are big things in the works.

The boxing community and fans always love to hear about a fighter's unique journey.

Can you tell us a bit about how you got into boxing, the key influences in your life, and how they've shaped you as a fighter?

My life was very difficult. I took solace in boxing; I used to watch a lot of Jean-Claude Van Damme, Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky movies and Jackie Chan. I looked to Mohammed Ali, Mike Tyson and Michael Jordan as my inspiration. I began boxing initially to learn self-defence but also as a fanatic of the sport.

I began as an amateur in 2010 in Cameroon, making my way to the UAE in December 2013. My first pro fight took place in 2014. Since then, I’ve received an overwhelming amount of love and support as well as help from friends and colleagues. Some notable people I would like to mention by name include: my brother Claude, and my friends Jose and Brico Santig.

Outside of the ring, what are your aspirations for your personal and professional life? How do you plan to use your platform and influence to create positive change or give back to the community?

My life goal is to use my champion status to inspire youngsters everywhere, well after my boxing career is over. I want to be a role model to youth globally; I wish to inspire and help orphans, lost children, teens, adults and anyone who needs any help. Besides boxing, I wish to continue publishing books and writing, so far, I’ve published: ‘Light Your Inner Spark for Days of Grace’, and ‘For Orphans, Lost Children, Youth and Whom it May Concern’. I also would like to continue being involved in humanitarian work in Cameroon as well as other countries I travel to.