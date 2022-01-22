Sahara Centre announces ‘Drive to the Future’

Leading retail destination Sahara Centre recently announced the launch of its ‘Drive to the Future’ spring promotion, which offers customers the exclusive opportunity to win one Mercedes EQC 400 or Dh100,000 worth of vouchers valid at any electronics shops in the mall, along with 10 electric scooters and 10 latest drones. The campaign will run until February 17. Customers can enter the draw by spending at least Dh200 at the mall.

Akram Ammar, managing director of Sahara Centre, said: “At Sahara Centre, we are dedicated to transforming every shopping trip into a memorable experience and bringing real excitement to our customers’ lives. Our latest promotion provides them with a chance to drive away in one of the most luxurious cars, the Mercedes EQC 400. This vehicle represents the future of driving, providing our customers with an exciting opportunity to revolutionise their family drives with this promotion.”

The digital raffle draws will be held live in the mall in the presence of a Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) representative to ensure transparency and impartiality.