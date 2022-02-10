RIF Trust named Investment Migration Council’s regional office for the Middle East

The Investment Migration Council (IMC) and RIF Trust is pleased to announce that its Dubai office has been chosen to be the IMC Regional Representative Office for the Middle East region. This office will join regional offices in London, New York, Hong Kong, and the Caribbean.

The fully staffed office is based in RIF Trust’s Headquarters in Business Bay and is operational as of today to welcome IMC members, and non-members who wish to join the association, to learn about investment migration, and to participate in courses that the IMC Education and Training unit delivers through its cutting edge on-line learning management system. Through this partnership, RIF Trust will be responsible for bringing a voice to the industry, to help guide clients and governments and to promote education and best practice for all its members.

David Regueiro, COO, RIF Trust, said: “We are honoured to be appointed as the IMC’s representative for the Middle East. The Middle East is one of the most active markets in the investment migration industry. As a proud IMC member, we have had the privilege of assisting thousands of investors and their families in obtaining alternative citizenship or residency by investment and have worked closely with the IMC for over a decade. We look forward to continuing to uphold the IMC’s values through maintaining the highest levels of service and best practices for our clients, partners and governments that we work with.”

During the launch, Bruno L’ecuyer, CEO, IMC, said: “We are delighted to have Regueiro heading our Middle East office. Thanks to his wealth of knowledge and expertise, we are confident that our strong synergies will allow us to reach our objectives in improving global standards, promoting professional development and high ethical standards among our members, as well as bridging the gap between academics, government and professionals operating in investment migration in this innovative and fast-paced region”.

"RIF Trust is one of the leading companies licensed by various governments to process citizenship and residency applications with a long-standing track record within the industry, and we are very pleased that they are acting as our representatives in this fantastic and respected business hub,” L’ecuyer added.