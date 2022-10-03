Richa Mehta: The new face of real estate

By Faiz Qureshi Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 5:35 PM

Vijay Chaudhary, chairman, Ram Rattan Group recently made a big announcement on the first day of Navratri by announcing Richa Mehta as the new female face of the Ram Rattan Group.

Who says real estate is not a women's-driven industry? Richa Mehta, with her driven eyes and aspirations, is all set to burst the myth in the 21st century. Over 40 years of being the pioneer in the real estate, Ram Rattan Group has been associated with Richa for last two and a half years. Richa, being their brand ambassador, has proven time and again about being the perfect fit in the real estate industry.

In a conversation, Chaudhary, said: "Mehta, being a zestful actor and talented model, is also a highly driven young entrepreneur, in the streak where she has proven herself by having the traits of an inspirational leader. She has already been awarded for being a successful entrepreneur in the fashion industry, and now Ram Rattan Group is making an announcement of her being a woman leader in real estate is much deserved. Such traits have the power to inspire more women to lead from front and Mehta was the first name I had. Mehta has that talent, energy and enthusiasm I wanted for the face of my group."

Mehta has endorsed over 300 brands both nationally and internationally, has given end to end branding solutions with multiple seminars of being a leader, and is a power-packed person in real life. She has recently been awarded the 'Nari Shakti' award by a woman who is a synonym for women's empowerment, Dr Kiran Bedi. Mehta is always driven towards women's empowerment and creating awareness in the fields left untouched for women.

Mehta also works in the field of nurturing the mental health of women. She truly believes in the equal partnership of men and women on the path of success. This initiative will add more fuel to her drive to be independent, confident, and inspire many with her energy.

Ram Rattan has unequalled experience in real estate, making it the first choice for today’s women, who also find the company’s ethics and work to be a cut above the industry. Mehta truly believes in "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made and now it’s time for real estate."

Faiz Qureshi is a Bollywood producer.