Renowned Indian artist Anuradha's exhibition showcases harmonious union of art and sustainability

'Symbiosis with Sustainability' exhibition captivates global audiences and ignites environmental consciousness in Dubai

Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 12:16 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 12:21 PM

IWS Arabia presented a groundbreaking exhibition 'Symbiosis with Sustainability' at the Dubai International Art Centre on June 20. The transformative event united art and environmental consciousness, featuring the captivating paintings of renowned Indian artist Anuradha.

Hailing from Jammu, Anuradha's artistic expression transcends conventional boundaries, as she harnesses the power of watercolours to convey the delicate relationship between nature and humanity. Her paintings beautifully depict Rajasthan's rich culture, the seamless integration of nature, and the spiritual essence that permeates her creations.

Commenting on Anuradha's work, Abdul Qader Al Rais, a multi-award-winning Emirati painter, remarked: "Anuradha resonates a sincere dedication to creating impactful artworks and champions sustainable art practices in the UAE. I believe her contributions will inspire other artists and the wider community to embrace sustainability as a fundamental aspect of artistic expression."

The 'Symbiosis with Sustainability' exhibition became a captivating testament to the profound impact of art as a vehicle for raising environmental awareness. Anuradha's artistic genius continues to inspire audiences worldwide, encouraging proactive steps towards a harmonious coexistence with our planet.

Yasser Al Gergawi, director general, Sandooq Al Watan and chairman of Dubai National Theatre, added: "Anuradha's paintings evoke a profound sense of beauty and introspection, capturing the essence of emotion with every brushstroke. I appreciate her artistic vision and the transformative power her works possess."

Emirati artist Khalil Abdul Wahid praised Anuradha's paintings: "Artist Anuradha's paintings transcend boundaries, effortlessly blending vibrant colours and intricate details to create visual poetry. Each painting creates evocative narratives that her works unfold."

During her three-week tour across the UAE, Anuradha was deeply influenced by the nation's robust environmental and sustainable practices during its year of sustainability. Her journey took her to various prestigious venues, including the Dubai International Art Centre (DIAC), Dubai Library Distributors, Fakeeh University Hospital, Silicon Central Mall, Emirates National School, Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities, Queen Elizabeth 2, Reem Art Gallery, and many more.

Throughout her tour, Anuradha's events aimed to demystify the concept of sustainability and empower individuals to make a meaningful impact on the environment. Her exhibitions and engagements resonated with diverse nationalities, touching the lives of many through her artistic endeavours. Inspired by the UAE's dedication to sustainability, Anuradha underwent a profound artistic transformation, transitioning from oil paints to watercolours.

The collaboration between Anuradha and the UAE's vibrant art community became a significant milestone in her artistic journey. Supported by IWS Arabia, a leading organisation empowering artists and promoting transformative experiences, Anuradha's visit to the UAE served as a catalyst for change, leaving a lasting impression on individuals from all walks of life.

Mrinmay Sebastian, president at IWS Arabia, shared her vision: "Through our unwavering commitment, we strive to elevate the UAE's vibrant art community and provide a platform for artists like Anuradha to inspire change. Her first visit to the UAE marks a significant milestone in her journey, and we are immensely proud to have facilitated this unique collaboration."