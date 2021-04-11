Ramadan scholarships at HWUD

Heriot-Watt University Dubai (HWUD) has launched a new scholarship scheme that will run during the holy month of Ramadan this year. Called the HWUD Community Award, it will offer students a fee reduction of Dh8,000 for the September 2021 intake.

This scholarship is available to any student applying and paying the tuition fee deposit by May 15. To secure the scholarship, students must apply and pay 10 per cent of their tuition fees as a non-refundable, advance payment against their tuition fees. The Community Award amount will be distributed equally across the instalment plan for the first year of study.

Students should have an unconditional or conditional offer letter from Heriot-Watt University Dubai in order to become eligible for this scholarship. Students with a conditional offer letter must provide the remaining documents in order to proceed with receiving an unconditional offer letter before the start of the academic year. UAE-based students must also provide the required post-dated cheques for the payment of their tuition fees.