- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan scholarships at HWUD
Heriot-Watt University Dubai (HWUD) has launched a new scholarship scheme that will run during the holy month of Ramadan this year. Called the HWUD Community Award, it will offer students a fee reduction of Dh8,000 for the September 2021 intake.
This scholarship is available to any student applying and paying the tuition fee deposit by May 15. To secure the scholarship, students must apply and pay 10 per cent of their tuition fees as a non-refundable, advance payment against their tuition fees. The Community Award amount will be distributed equally across the instalment plan for the first year of study.
Students should have an unconditional or conditional offer letter from Heriot-Watt University Dubai in order to become eligible for this scholarship. Students with a conditional offer letter must provide the remaining documents in order to proceed with receiving an unconditional offer letter before the start of the academic year. UAE-based students must also provide the required post-dated cheques for the payment of their tuition fees.
-
KT Network
Tristar urges drivers to be extra safe this...
Energy logistics company Tristar, a multi-awarded road safety... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Castrol Lubricants sweeps three awards in Dubai...
Castrol Lubricants in the Middle East nagged three bronze medals in... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Insurance is important and imperative
The current Covid-19 global pandemic has reiterated the significance... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Car, gold, diamonds and more! Send and win at...
UAE's favourite money exchange, Joyalukkas Exchange, has announced... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Remittances from UAE to India surge during latest ...
Exchange house waives charges on funds being remitted to PM Cares Fund READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Best companies to grow your career...
Retail companies make up 40 per cent of the UAE’s top companies. READ MORE
-
News
Websites offering Ramadan food discounts could be ...
Bogus websites lure residents with massive discounts, police in UAE... READ MORE
-
News
6-month jail, Dh5,000 fine for creator of viral...
He was sentenced for publishing a fake clip that threatened public... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch