RAKBANK launches digital account onboarding for customers

UAE residents over 18 years can open the account by downloading the RAKBANK App and uploading the required documents.

Published: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 3:06 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 3:32 PM

RAKBANK recently announced the launch of its digital account onboarding that allows customers to open an account in minutes from their mobile phones. Using advanced customer identification technology, combined with a human centered design, RAKBANK digital account provides a digital onboarding experience that allows customers to open a fully active account in just a few minutes.

Account holders will also be able to enjoy virtual debit card that will be issued instantly upon account opening. Users can also enjoy cardless cash withdrawals via SMS from any RAKBANK ATM across the country using the ‘Mobile Cash’ functionality, real time money transfers to 30+ countries, multiple bill payments with one click and many more everyday money management features, all through the app.

Shehzad Hameed, managing director — retail banking, RAKBANK, said: “We are pleased to launch the RAKBANK digital account onboarding. This launch reaffirms our commitment to creating transformative solutions that enhance the journeys and experiences of our customers.

Customers are now expecting banks to provide outstanding service and products delivered digitally, and this is strongly influencing their selection of banking relationships.”

As RAKBANK’s digital journey continues to advance at an accelerated pace, developing simple and frictionless journeys for existing and potential customers remain at the core of the bank’s transformation. UAE residents over 18 years can open the account by downloading the RAKBANK App and uploading the required documents.