Qatari blogger Reem Al Salem bags top award

Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 2:58 PM

Reem Al-Salem, a content creator for women and lifestyle, recently won the award for 'Top 5 Best Influencers 2022' at a ceremony held in Doha.

She was honoured at the top of a list with more than 30 famous Qatari names, with the participation of more than 400 content makers.

"With this beautiful coronation, I dedicate every person who has supported me from near or far, and to every ambitious and optimistic Qatari women," Al Salem said.

The shining star has also done ad campaigns for a lot of famous brands. Her Instagram account @vogbyr features a unique fashion style and creative lifestyle content.