Project Chaiwala and Rove Hotels bring authentic ‘karak’ experience

Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 4:23 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 4:50 PM

Apparel Group’s strategic homegrown partner Project Chaiwala is set to partner with Rove Hotels to introduce a new product this Ramadan: the three-in-one instant chai mix, named ‘OG Karak’.

This exciting collaboration combines the best of both brands, providing an authentic taste of the UAE culture through its favourite beverage, karak. The OG Karak instant chai mix has been carefully developed to emulate the taste of Project Chaiwala’s best-selling chai, ‘Karak’, and will be available in all Rove Hotels’ rooms during the holy month of Ramadan.

Moreover, Project Chaiwala will also participate in Iftar and Suhoor celebrations across all Rove properties, where their famous chaiwalas will prepare and serve chai to guests at The Daily – Rove’s in-house food and dining restaurant.

Ahmed Kazim, co-founder at Project Chaiwala, said: “We are extremely grateful for the support that Rove has given us in providing a platform to showcase our brand to their guests and champion homegrown concepts like Project Chaiwala.”

Justin Joseph, co-founder at Project Chaiwala, said: “This collaboration gives us an opportunity to foray into packaging consumer packaged goods and expand our offering from just retail cafes. We look to continue innovating products for partners like Rove over the next phase of our expansion.”

Inspired by the streets of India, Project Chaiwala celebrates the unique urban tea and snack house experience, offering handcrafted chai blends and curated snack menus. The brand is well-known for its high-quality products and the one-of-a-kind ‘chaiwala’ experience. In line with its mission to become a global omni-channel tea company, Project Chaiwala has recently expanded its product offering to cater to B2B clients with proprietary chai blends, instant chai mix, and plans to launch ready-to-drink options in the near future.