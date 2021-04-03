- EVENTS
Prepare your home with Daiso Japan’s decor
The holy month of Ramadan is about to begin and anyone who observes it will say that it is not just a time of fasting but also of spiritual reflection, charitable deeds and family get-togethers. More time than usual is spent at home, so this is a perfect opportunity to make sure that every home facilitates the coming together of family and friends.
Some may think that sprucing up their home or prepping for Ramadan will put a considerable strain on their finances, so Daiso Japan brings some ways to celebrate. Planning in advance about home decoration for Ramadan and Eid and at what budget will save time. Visit a Daiso Japan store to find over 3,000 products for all Ramadan celebration needs, in good quality and value for money.
Light up the home: Traditionally, lanterns were used to welcome Ramadan, hence it is important to start by lighting up both the exterior and interior of a home with attractive and colourful lanterns, decorative and electric lights, made available by Daiso Japan in various designs and sizes.
Decorate the walls: Graduate from the regular art prints and add a burst of fun by decorating the walls with highly attractive festive banners and danglers.
Beautify the seating area: Add a magical touch to the seating space with Ramadan special light-up cushions.
Make Iftaar special: Glorify the dinner table with delightful ceramic dinnerware and mugs that will impress guests. Also, use disposable tableware like plates, glasses, spoons and tissues that look as appealing as the ceramics. Daiso Japan offers a wide range of disposables priced minimally.
Wrap your love and gift it to family and friends: There is no shame in handing out cash as gifts anymore, not when it’s slipped in cute little envelopes designed just for that purpose! Package love in Ramadan special gift boxes and bags.
All the products mentioned above are available at the nearest Daiso Japan store.
