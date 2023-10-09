Post 'Haddi' success, Anandita Studios unveil the first look of 'Navras- Katha Collage'

Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 4:55 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 4:57 PM

Anandita Studios recently had a resounding success with the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Haddi' While love for the film is still reeling in, the makers have announced their next project titled 'Navras-Katha Collage'. And to make the announcement more exciting, they also shared the film's first look.

Anandita Studios, in association with Swardhrupad Production, brings 'Navras–Katha Collage', which promises to be a thrilling journey through a kaleidoscope of emotions, drama, and novelty that has never been attempted on the silver screen before. The film deals with an intriguing subject that promises to be thought-provoking and inspire contemplation. This concept promises to be refreshingly innovative and unique.

The film features a debutant actor and what makes it challenging is that they will portray nine distinct characters. It's this fact that has also inspired the film's title. Before this, legendary actor Sanjeev Kumar had portrayed nine characters in the 1974 classic Naya Din Nayi Raat.

The first look of 'Navras–Katha Collage' has truly piqued the interest and curiosity of the audience. One of the most anticipated questions is who is going to be this fresh face that will take on this momentous challenge of playing nine characters in their first film.

Producer Sanjay Saha shares his excitement for the same, saying: “Navras–Katha Collage is yet another attempt at fulfilling our passion and commitment to providing audiences with content-driven and entertaining cinema. For now, I can only say that the movie is going to be a roller coaster ride of thrills, emotions, drama, and edge-of-the-seat entertainment.”

'Navras–Katha Collage' is made under the banner of Anandita Studios in association with Swardhrupad Production. The film will hit theatres by the end of 2023, promising to be a cinematic spectacle like no other.