Photographer and entrepreneur Sam Yari to host art exhibition in Paris to help Ukrainian victims

By Saqib Malik Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 12:20 PM

2022 has been an uncanny ride so far. With geopolitical tensions on the rise across the world, everyone is uncertain about what the future holds for us.

Amidst such turbulent times, fashion photographer and director Sam Yari has come up with a brilliant idea of hosting a fine arts exhibition in Paris that aims to unite people and document the unprecedented events that have been taking place in different parts of the world.

Yari is a versatile and talented photographer with years of experience in the modelling, media, and fashion industry. His work has enabled him to travel to different countries across continents, meet different people, and experience a wide spectrum of cultures. It was his passion for photography and art that led him to visit Kyiv, Ukraine for some professional projects in late 2021.

Now that the situation in Ukraine has deteriorated after the country was attacked by its neighbour Russia, Yari believes he has an ethical and moral duty towards the victims of war. He aims to organise an art and photography exhibition dubbed ‘No To War’ in the city of love, Paris.

Yari, the director and founder of SAM YARI Media-Ads company, said: “We are collaborating with Ukrainian supermodels and we will shoot the photos for our exhibition in Germany. There will also be limited NFTs which will be sold during the No To War exhibition. This project will enable us to showcase to the world that we stand with Ukrainian victims of war and share their pain.”

The photographer-cum-entrepreneur has collaborated with high-profile influencers and celebrities over the span of his career and he aims to do the same for the No To War project. The photoshoot will take place in different locations in Germany. The A-Z of the exhibition (starting from interaction with the models, photo sessions, team discussions, the exhibition day) will be filmed and released as a documentary to the world.

“I think this exhibition and documentary is a way to make them feel that we are with them. On top of that, all the proceedings from the event will be donated to relief efforts in Ukraine," added Yari.

Yari aims to ignite hope, unity, and love with his exhibition project in Paris. Stay tuned on his official website for more information about the project as the tickets for the art exhibition will be up for sale very soon.