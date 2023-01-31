Philips highlights the role of impactful partnerships at Arab Health 2023 to achieve real and long-term healthcare results

Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 11:24 AM

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, has the aim to improve the lives of 2.5 billion people per year by 2030. In line with this purpose, Philips is bringing a world of clinical and operational expertise to Arab Health 2023, which runs till February 2 in Dubai and will highlight the importance of purposeful partnerships in driving healthcare transformation, to deliver real results and tangible impact across the entire care continuum.

Current partnerships have resulted in improvements in imaging usage capacity over fewer rooms, including a 33 per cent increase in CT capacity and a 25 per cent increase in ultrasound capacity, enabling care providers to treat hundreds more patients per year. Another partnership has also enabled caregivers to leverage Philips’ innovations to reduce up to 86 per cent of cardiac arrests; and achieve a 477 per cent increase in patient satisfaction. At the same time, Philips is helping to increase clinical confidence, for example, achieving a 34 per cent reduction in time to diagnosis with its Spectral CT 7500 system.

“The future of healthcare will depend on ecosystems that deliver improved patient outcomes, and better patient and staff experiences at lower cost,” said Vincenzo Ventricelli, CEO at Philips Middle East, Türkiye and Africa (META). “Philips’ long history of collaboration and innovation ideally positions us to help care providers identify new future-ready opportunities and solutions designed to make healthcare work better, including ones that may not be on the radar today, but are crucial for tomorrow,” adds Ventricelli.

With a strong focus on providing, interoperable and future-ready innovations, Philips’ technology can have a tangible, transformational impact. At Arab Health, Philips will demonstrate how its solutions can help extend care capacity, and increase clinical confidence and collaboration, all while optimising clinical and operational efficiency, and ensuring agility and scalability for future needs.

Enhancing clinical collaboration and confidence

This year at Arab Health, Philips will showcase how its innovations help make informed decision support possible for clinical teams as well as enable greater communication and collaboration.

As part of this, Philips is launching its breakthrough innovation, the MR 7700 3T MRI imaging system. The MR 7700 reaches new levels of precision in both anatomical and functional imaging to support confident diagnosis for every patient. It combines neuroscience capabilities, unsurpassed gradients, with an 35 per cent faster scan time, streamlined workflow, and delivers greater patient comfort.

In addition, Philips’ acute patient management solutions offer an integrated system of advanced physiologic monitoring, a central station, and clinical decision-support tools that work together to provide the actionable insights care teams need in the moment. It allows them to gain visibility into patients’ status anytime, anywhere; notifies them of early signs of potential patient deterioration to proactively fine-tune treatment; rapidly adapt and scale patient monitoring; and collaborate during care transitions and effectively decide the optimal time to transition. Together with Philips CareEvent, alerts can be delivered — directly to the healthcare teams’ smartphone to further help make an informed response.

Extending care capacity and optimising clinical efficiency

In today’s healthcare environment, it is essential for healthcare providers to effectively extend resources, expertise, and actionable data to wherever care is needed, especially in acute care settings—where higher risk, higher cost patients require continuous expert critical care.

Philips’ virtual care solutions enable healthcare providers to extend where, when, and how care is delivered. The Philips eICU as an example, is a transformational critical care tele-health programme comprising one centralised specialised critical care team, as a supplement to the bedside team, who can manage many ICU locations, in real time. This support to increasingly scarce clinical resources, has been shown to reduce mortality, lengths of stay and cost of care.

In addition, Philips is also spotlighting its digital pathology solutions, which speed up collaboration between laboratories and contribute to earlier and more accurate detection and tissue assessment and a decrease in the rate of interpretation errors, especially in difficult cases. It can also save time for pathologists in administration tasks — freeing up capacity for a higher volume of patients to receive the access to care they need.

Now, more than ever, it is important to ease the burdens on clinical teams and ensure that hospital resources are put to their most productive use. Philips’ portfolio of integrated workflow solutions supports this aim by connecting workflows, across the radiology enterprise to help enhance the efficiency and work experience of radiologists, technologists and administrators. These include its next-generation advanced visualisation workspace platform with AI-enabled algorithms and workflows, as well as Philips’ AI-enabled PACS, which provides automatic analysis of medical data and extraction of relevant information to generate meaningful — and actionable — insights.

In addition, a variety of time saving features are included across Philips’ entire portfolio including AI-driven technologies in the MR5300 with BlueSeal Magnet, automating the most complex clinical and operational tasks, resulting in patient set-up in under a minute and the reduction of change-over time between exams by up to 30 per cent.

Additionally, Philips is leveraging its AI expertise with Philips SmartSpeed to deliver fast high-quality imaging for a wider range of patients, at imaging speeds nearly three times faster than parallel scanning, including for patients who are in pain, or struggle to hold their breath. This reduced examination time helps support higher throughput, while the time gained through these efficiencies can be used to scan more patients and reduce the cost per scan, or even to add unplanned patients to the schedule and to reduce staff overtime.

Increasing system agility and scalability

This year, Philips debuts its Philips Optimisation Zone at Arab Health 2023, that offers an exclusive opportunity to engage with its specialist service and solutions team on how to maximise the return on healthcare investments. A full team of experts is available to meet and engage with stakeholders to discuss how to get the most out of technology over the lifecycle of the solutions. Whether this calls for a managed services, expert consultancy, education or other type of partnership — Philips is using Arab Health to help healthcare providers in the region make confident investment decisions for today’s and future health.

Philips technology is designed to be scalable and future-proof — this includes solutions such as Philips Capsule, which offers vendor neutral device integration that can capture streaming clinical data from nearly any patient device, and deliver contextually rich information, decision support, clinical surveillance, retrospective analytics and more. With the Philips Patient Monitoring ecosystem you can consolidate and communicate patient data from a variety of sources, including third-party devices such as Masimo.

“In such a rapidly evolving world, it is critical to solve immediate pressing needs, while creating capacity and capabilities for tomorrow,” said Ventricelli. “While we have the experience, expertise and end-to-end solutions, we know we cannot do it alone, which is why we are excited to co-create patient-centric care that realises a healthier future across the region — starting right here at Arab Health 2023,” adds Ventricelli.