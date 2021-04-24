- EVENTS
Oregano’s intriguing bike campaign
Oregano Restaurants, the pioneering Italian casual dining chain in the UAE, has launched an out-of-home marketing campaign that is turning heads in the UAE. Its entire fleet of delivery bikes now carries appetising messages on its boxes.
From brand messages like ‘Trluy Itlain’ and ‘Ckoonig With Pssaion’ and more, these quirky messages are creating intriguing moments on UAE roads.
“When our bike pulls up next to your car you will decipher the message and engage with the brand. We hope you’ll pull over safely and order through our app or website,” says George, managing director. Oregano’s has used its own fleet of delivery bikes and slogans created from the brand’s core values
The 2021 menu was also launched with exciting new additions. Oregano is now offering 50 per cent off for a limited period on these signature new additions to customers who order online or through the Oregano mobile app.
KT Network
