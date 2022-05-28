NOV AlMansoori launches refurbished facility

The opening of the new facility is the result of the strong joint venture that NOV and AlMansoori formed in 1992.

Published: Sat 28 May 2022, 3:28 PM Last updated: Sat 28 May 2022, 3:50 PM

NOV AlMansoori has restructured its original facility to a state-of-the-art building with a total area of 2,000 sqm (tripling its previous capacity) in Abu Dhabi. This is in compliance with the needs of the Emirati market and in consideration of the increasing number of rigs and upgrade of technology. The joint venture is an aftermarket facility that provides technical support, repair, service and spares in support of the UAE oil and gas supply target, and is built to maximise customer uptime and improve performance in drilling operations.

For the past 150 years, National Oilwell Varco (NOV) has been manufacturing and supplying rig technologies to all drilling-related companies. The company produces the most advanced rigs and equipment in the world, staying ahead of the competition through purposeful innovation to deliver services and solutions that empower the global energy industry. The opening of the new facility is the result of the strong joint venture that NOV and AlMansoori formed in 1992.

AlMansoori was founded in Abu Dhabi in 1977 as one of the first local companies to participate in the oilfield services sector. Since then, the company has grown into a workforce of over 3,800 employees, providing oilfield services internationally. The NOV AlMansoori joint venture covers the UAE market with the support of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and other regional drilling contractors.