Nine West unveils its latest collection ‘Glitz and Glam’

Published: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 9:00 AM

Nine West recently showcased its ‘Glitz and Glam’ collection with Dana Halabi, Haya Afif, and Basma Haider as the star campaigners, embodying the values of empowerment and compassion. The ‘Glitz and Glam’ Collection features a wide range of footwear and handbags. With its silhouettes and bejeweled uppers, the footwear collection features timeless appeal and shoes that are a necessity for every wardrobe.

Although Nine West talents come from different backgrounds, but they all share the passion for fashion and beauty. Basma, a stylist and an actress, considers fashion as an art and a form of self-expression. Haya, a mother of two, got inspired from her hijab and turban to start her fashion blogging career three years ago. Dana, a fashion and beauty blogger, is always inspired by fashion trends and makes them a part of her daily-life routine.

Shop the latest collection across Nine West stores in the GCC and 6thstreet.com