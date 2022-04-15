Nine West Arabia launches Ramadan collection

Published: Fri 15 Apr 2022, 9:45 AM Last updated: Fri 15 Apr 2022, 9:47 AM

In line with the rising moon this holy month, Nine West Arabia’s SHINE 24/7 Ramadan edit is a commemoration of style, strength and appreciation: A fabulous collection of glam filled accessories.

Encapsulating the spirit of Ramadan, SHINE 24/7 is a festive collection built on the light that Ramadan brings to one’s life. The collection draws from this month of thanksgiving and self-reflection, manifesting new beginnings.

Enriching the beauty of this collection are the star campaigners Dr Mahra Lutfi and Salwa Azzam, who embody the values of empowerment and compassion, aligning with our brand values.

Dr Lutfi is the first Emirati stem-cell doctor, and Azzam is the founder and editor in chief at www.anasalwa.com. Both of them are not afraid to take up different roles for a cause they believe in and are actively engaged in social work. To them, nothing is impossible if you have passion.

An assortment of specially curated bags and shoes have been put together. Command attention to all the embellishments from crystals and jewels to metallics and chrome. Standout and shine this Ramadan all day long. Go ahead and create a look that delights you and celebrates the festive mood. A timeless collection covered in splashes of gold, silver and pink is waiting to be a part of the festive collection. Add these perfect accessories to your wardrobe and all your festive looks are covered.

Dream your perfect ensembles now and shop them here.