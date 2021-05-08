New Eid shopping experience by LuLu

In anticipation of the Eid shopping rush, leading retailer LuLu has kicked off exclusive offers on its website and mobile app. Shoppers can benefit from discounts, up to 70 per cent off, on a wide variety of products.

It has also extended delivery time till 12 am and same-day delivery for orders made before 6 pm. This comes as LuLu introduced an all-new look and interactive features for a better online shopping experience. Since the relaunch, there has been an approximate 200 per cent increase in online orders on a month-on-month basis.

Ashraf Ali, executive director of LuLu Group, said: “Shoppers can look forward to a wider selection of product categories and amazing deals. We have also added more delivery slots to reach more customers with our own exclusive fleet of customised delivery vehicles.”

LuLu launched a state-of-the-art logistics centre in Al Quoz, Dubai, which houses top-rated facilities and smart warehousing devices that organise and store all product categories. This fulfilment centre has temperature-controlled spaces and food preparation amenities for safe and hygienic food handling.

As the Holy Month is nearing its end, LuLu is geared up with well-stocked stores and value promotions on cooking essentials and gifting selection that during Eid.