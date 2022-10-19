Neha Anand leads the F&B industry with new investments under KGV

By Shagun Sharma Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 4:49 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 4:52 PM

Owning a food business looks fascinating, but it requires tremendous effort in establishing a name in the F&B industry. Neha Anand, director of the UAE-based Kings Group Ventures (KGV), has cemented her position as one of the frontrunners. The director of KGV credits productivity, creativity, innovation and networking skills as the pioneer behind her success. “We are in the business to not only make a global presence but also bring unique offerings to consumers”.

Anand is passionate about food and has spent her professional career finding, funding, and founding food businesses across the globe. She spearheads multiple national and international food businesses under KGV. She said: "As a consummate foodie, I closely follow brands around the world to keep track of new developments and offerings. There’s nothing more exciting than building. Whether that is building from scratch or finding chefs and brands to partner with to take global and introduce their offerings to new audiences."

It’s been a year of expansion for KGV's F&B sector. Joining established brands King’s Dairy, Circle of Crust, and Mambo Gourmet Pizza, Anand has opened two Circle of Crust quick service restaurants in Pune, the third Dubai outlet of the pizza brand in Dubai Hills Mall, and celebrates opening its first outlet in Chandigarh later this month. In late summer, Anand launched the flagship of Jun’s on the famous Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard with Burj Khalifa views with chef Kelvin Cheung and announced investments into WeIdliwale by chef Abhishek Joshi and Gourmestan by the first female partner in KGV, chef Shivani Sharma. Before the end of 2022, Anand will add consumer-packaged-goods frozen dessert brand Fuji Cream to the list of launches focused on bringing a taste of happiness to under-explored markets across India.

The budding entrepreneur has her eye on further expansion within the MENA and European regions by 2023 with brands currently under the KGV's F&B portfolio. When asked about any reservations on rapid global expansion in the current global economic environment, she commented: “If you have faith in your purpose or mission, you are ready to take the next step and put that faith to practice. This is just the beginning.” Leaving aspiring entrepreneurs with one piece of advice, Anand concluded by stating that successes along your journey should be celebrated irrespective of how big or small they are.

Shagun Sharma is the communications head at Teamology Softech and Media Private Limited.