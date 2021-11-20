National Day celebrations at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

Additionally, they can double their chances to win by shopping at the stores on the first floor.

There will be celebrations galore as Bawabat Al Sharq Mall captures the festive mood with a mindboggling array of treats, each unique happening befitting the country’s moment of pride and joy.

On December 2 at 8:00 pm, the sky above Bawabat Al Sharq Mall will come alive with a spectacular fireworks display, to celebrate the culmination of the UAE 50th National Day Celebrations at the mall.

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall has launched an action-packed, month-long series of events and fun-filled programmes for everyone in the family. The excitement continues to build from November 25 with an exciting array of National Day activities.

Shoppers can have their share of motivation with the Shop and Win promotion. They could enjoy shopping at their favourite stores and have a chance to win a BMW 520i. All they have to do is shop for Dh200 at any of the mall stores or Dh 400 at Carrefour to enter a raffle draw. Additionally, they can double their chances to win by shopping at the stores on the first floor. The much-awaited car raffle draw is slated for December 5.

A whole line-up of games and fun activities await the Mall’s little visitors at the Kids Area that will keep them engaged right through.

Two hidden gems will pop out of nowhere on National Day. Get ready for a flashmob style performance by Emirati talents Mohamad Al Saqri and Mohamad Al Breki, who will perform inside the mall on 2 December.