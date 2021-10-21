Multi cuisine restaurant, Rasa opens at Fortune Atrium Hotel, Bur Dubai

Following the success of Rasa, the much sought after multi cuisine family fine dine restaurant, at Fortune Hotel, Karama, Rasa recently inaugurated their second restaurant at Fortune Atrium Hotel, Bur Dubai. Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, minister of science and technology, higher education and information technology, biotechnology of Karnataka Government inaugurated the restaurant in the presence of dignitaries including Praveen Shetty, chairman, Fortune Group of Hotels; president of Karnataka Sangha, Abu Dhabi Sarvotham Shetty, Beloor Raghavendra Shetty, chairperson, Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd as well as Rupali Praveen Shetty, Param Shetty and Prachi Shetty.

Rasa, tag lined ‘Coastal Vibes’ is known for its delicious range of fresh food and has become a preferred dining destination among food lovers. Rasa, which means ‘curries’ in South India, is known for its authentic and immensely delicious curries from Kerala, Mangalore and Goa. “It goes without saying that sea food is an integral part of people’s cuisine from these parts of the world. There are lots of food lovers who also have a strong preference for seafood. We have an excellent team of handpicked chef, experienced to provide the most preferred delicacy, cooked in perfection. Our offerings include fish pulimunchi, maslyechi jeere miri kadi, surmai curry, goan fish curry, Kerala fish curry, tiger prawns, lobsters, meen polichathu, meen tava fry and more. These are all served with a range of appams, rotis, Kerala paratha and much more so that food lovers get a wholesome experience. Special care is taken to prepare the dishes in a traditional manner. Some of these dishes are traditionally prepared in a clay vessel which intensifies the earthy flavour of the dish,” pointed out Praveen Shetty.

“We have created an ambience that provides a delectable experience wherein the entire family can relish their special dishes without any hassles. There is also a live section wherein patrons can get their favourite appams cooked in front of them along with the freshest seafood. We assure our patrons the best of south Indian cuisine and a dining experience like never before,” he added.