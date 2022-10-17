Mikel Obi joins RIF Trust as new ambassador

Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 10:43 AM

Leading international residency and citizenship by investment advisory firm, RIF Trust, has unveiled ex-footballer Mikel Obi as its new brand ambassador. The announcement was made official on the October 13 at an exclusive media party.

Held at Deseo at the Opus in Business Bay, the reveal of Obi as RIF Trust’s first brand ambassador comes after their successful global expansion into Africa, including Nigeria and Egypt, as well as the Middle East over the past decade.

Obi, one of Africa’s most decorated international footballers, began his career with a local club Plateau United, before joining Norwegian club Lyn at the age of 17 in 2004. In 2006, he made a transfer to the English club Chelsea where he played for 11 years, before moving to China to play for Tianjin TEDA in 2017.

Speaking on the announcement, Obi said: “RIF Trust is one of the most reputable residency and citizenship by investment advisory firms in the world, and I am thrilled to join the RIF Trust family. One thing I enjoy most as a dual citizen is the mobility to travel anywhere for both my work and holidays. I am excited to partner with RIF Trust following my retirement from football and I can’t wait to connect with passionate individuals and entrepreneurs who are seeking greater travel mobility and investment opportunities through a second citizenship or EU residency with RIF Trust.”

In attendance were A-listers such as Khalid Ghanayem (media personality), Jumana Khan (Jumana Abdul Rahman), Diana Nabulsi and Hammy Hassan (Miss Universe UAE ‘21 candidate) amongst others who were treated to an exclusive night of luxury with a focus on the brand ambassador announcement with Obi.

Commenting on the unveil, David Regueiro, group COO and managing partner at RIF Trust, said: "We are excited about our partnership with Mikel Obi as our first brand ambassador because he has experienced first-hand the advantages and opportunities of having a second citizenship. It is time for you to come on board with Mikel Obi and say “Hello To Freedom with RIF Trust."

RIF Trust assists individuals and their families in securing visa-free travel to over 140 countries, first-class education, high-quality healthcare options, and greater security through its second citizenship and residency by investment programmes and has successfully helped over 4,000 clients and their families around the world.

