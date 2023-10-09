Meet the British actor changing the movie landscape for global audience

Addressing audiences at Venice, the film's story left an indelible mark on their minds

Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 1:00 PM

On a warm summer day at the 80th Venice Film Festival, in the Sala Perla Cinema, the audience, avid lovers of film, experienced a peculiar blend of emotions stirred by a surreal and impactful new film titled 'Sky Peals'. As the film concluded and the credits rolled, the room fell into a momentary hush, only to then erupt into thunderous applause.

Stepping forward to graciously acknowledge the crowd was the lead actor who commanded every scene of the film — Faraz! As the film screened again for movie enthusiasts at the London Film Festival, we had the opportunity to acquaint ourselves with the man whose groundbreaking performance is being hailed as 'mesmerising' and 'a rarity in cinema'.

Hailing from the heart of Britain, in the Midlands Region, his passion for acting was ignited after witnessing Hollywood luminary Tom Cruise on the big screen. "I watched a couple of Tom Cruise movies, including Mission Impossible, and thought 'wow', what was that I just witnessed!" A friend responded, "That's a movie star." From there, Faraz immersed himself in acting classes, dedicating himself to honing his craft.

The journey was demanding in the beginning, often enduring up to three-hour bus rides for auditions that sometimes lasted no more than five minutes, only to embark on the same long journey back. With scarce opportunities in the early years, his persistence and commitment gradually began to bear fruit.

Securing minor roles in prominent British television shows, he continued to break new ground with each endeavour. However, roles remained sparse. That is, until the audition for 'Sky Peals', during which director Moin Hussain revealed that the actor would essentially be carrying the entire weight of the film in every scene.

The filming process was rigorous, demanding long hours. Alongside it, there was an unwavering dedication from the actor, who toiled for months to encapsulate the intensity and essence of the character. Faraz became a beloved figure among the cast and crew. They were often left in awe of the astounding transformations he underwent. The film, a distinctive narrative set in England, revolves around a man who contemplates the possibility of being an extraterrestrial after a life marked by solitude, prompted by a mysterious message from his absent father.

Addressing audiences at Venice, the film's story left an indelible mark on their minds. An Italian critic remarked that the film 'lingered with them for weeks'. It is unquestionably unlike anything you have ever encountered before! The film delves into themes of identity and belonging, resonating across cultural boundaries – a sentiment that British, Italian, European, American, and Arab Middle Eastern audiences will undoubtedly connect with when the film is released.