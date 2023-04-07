Meat N More launches mobile application platform for IOS and Android

Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 11:35 AM Last updated: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 12:36 PM

Meat N More was established in 2016 as a premium butchery retail chain of the parent company, which was a pioneer in the meat industry established over three decades ago. Meat N More in Dubai offers high-quality, fresh, and frozen meat and meat products for purchase, sourcing meat from all over the world and offering customers various types of meat, including mutton, beef, chicken and more.

The brand is committed to providing prime-grade, farm-fresh hormone-free meat from its trusted suppliers, air-flown all year round. Being passionate about meat, the company offers customers the best possible products. The team of meat experts ensure that every cut is handcrafted to perfection, like juicy racks, tender chops, perfect steaks, spiced kebabs and ready-to-cook marinated products. They are committed to offering a meaty affair that is healthy, tastes great and is free from preservatives.

As the pandemic revolutionised the traditional retail industry, many stores started selling their products online to cater to the increasing demand for online shopping. Meat N More decided to enter the digital market, becoming the first online retail meat store in the UAE to home deliver fresh meat in under 90 minutes, making it easier for customers to purchase their products.

Customers could browse the available fresh and frozen meat products from their well-designed, easy-to-navigate, website, ensuring they have access to high-quality, fresh meat products with convenient payment options while staying safe within their homes during the pandemic.

During the Pandemic Meat N More implemented stringent quality checks and sanitisation measures to ensure that their products are safe for consumption and that their employees are safe while handling the products.

Now Meat N More has launched their new app, thriving to provide the best shopping experience for their customers. The app features a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to navigate and find the products you need. You can easily filter products by category, cut, or price and add them to your cart with just a few taps. Payment is also easy and convenient, with multiple payment options to choose from. Another great feature of this app is its loyalty program. Every time you make a purchase, you'll receive exclusive discounts and promotions, making it even easier to enjoy high-quality meat products at affordable prices.

Elaborating on the aim of launching this digital app was Zubair, director of Meat N More, Dubai, who said: “Our main aim is to provide easy and hassle-free shopping customers to our customers. Making meat shopping just a click away, being digitally friendly and taking advantage of the new platforms is the way to move forward in this digital world. If you're looking for a reliable and convenient way to purchase high-quality meat products, this new app is the way to go. With its easy-to-use interface, fast delivery, and loyalty programs, it's the perfect solution for all your meat shopping needs. Download the app today and start enjoying the best meat products in town.”