Market Day Sale hosted by noon

Noon Daily, noon.com’s dedicated grocery platform, is hosting a huge Market Day Sale from June 28 until midnight on July 4. There are tonnes of offers across categories such as fresh produce, cleaning products and more, for customers in KSA and the UAE.

On offer are chicken sausages for Dh7.25 and chicken breast bundles for under Dh60. Customers can purchase fresh watermelons for Dh16 and whole king coconuts for under Dh5.

Shoppers in Riyadh, and Jeddah, KSA can grab bananas for SAR1.95, Kinder chocolate multipacks for SAR2.95, and dairy essentials from brand favourites such as Saudia, Almarai and Nestle for as low as SAR3.95.

Shoppers across the UAE will also see price crashes on household products, saving tonnes on super-saver bundles packed with four essential cleaning products from Dettol for Dh79.95, and four-pack deals on Downy laundry detergent for Dh32.95.

noon’s grocery platform offers same-day delivery on many items and next-day delivery as standard (free for orders over Dh30). With a wide and varied assortment of products, fresh fruits, vegetables, bakery, dairy, meat, frozen food, household essentials, baby food, and much more, noon Daily provides all essentials at the click of a button.

Customers can access all the items on offer and more in KSA and the UAE via the noon app using the green Daily button.