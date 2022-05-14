UAE

Malabar Gold and Diamonds opens two new showrooms in India

Banashkari, Bengaluru
Published: Sat 14 May 2022, 9:00 AM

Malabar Gold and Diamonds recently inaugurated two new showrooms in Banashankari, Bengaluru, and Ongole, Andhra Pradesh, in India. The Banashankari showroom was inaugurated by R Ashoka, revenue minister at government of Karnataka, while the Ongole showroom was virtually inaugurated by M P Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group.

Ongole, Andra Pradesh
Both the showrooms offer a wide range of gold, diamond, and precious gemstone jewellery, and specially curated traditional and contemporary bridal collections.

Ahammed said: “We are delighted to provide an all-new jewellery shopping experience to our customers in Banashankari and Ongole. We are thankful for their support, which has allowed us to grow and improve our services. Our new stores will provide customers with a world-class shopping experience, superior craftsmanship, and a wide variety of designs suitable for every occasion.”


