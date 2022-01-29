Malabar Gold and Diamonds inaugurates new showrooms

Yang Amat Berhormat Dato’ Seri Haji Aminuddin Bin Harun, chief minister, inaugrating the showroom

Malabar Gold and Diamonds inaugurated three new showrooms in Malaysia and India. The showroom in Malaysia was inaugurated on January 13 by Yang Amat Berhormat Dato’ Seri Haji Aminuddin Bin Harun, chief minister. On January 14, the showroom in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, was inaugurated by Subbarayan, MP, and the showroom in Siddipet, Telangana, was inaugurated on January 15 by T Harish Rao Garu, minister of finance, health, the medical and family welfare minister.

Showroom in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu was inaugurated by Subbarayan, member of Parliamen, Tiruppur

Speaking about the launch, MP Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group, said: “With every new store launch, we aim to be more accessible to our customers and cater to their every need. All our three stores will provide customers with a world-class shopping experience, superior craftsmanship, and a wide variety of designs suitable for every occasion.” “As a part of increasing our investment in Malaysia, we have expansion plans in the region. Our objective is to deliver the best quality products and services to our customers here. These stores will provide employment opportunities for several locals in addition to skill training and specialisation in the gold and diamond industry,” said Shamlal Ahamed, managing director, International Operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds.