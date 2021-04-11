LuLu undertakes multiple Ramadan initiatives

In support of the Iqra’a campaign by Abu Dhabi University (ADU), LuLu Group has launched a donation drive with Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), which aims to support 300 eligible students pursue their academic careers. Shoppers can donate Dh2 with their shopping in-store or online, which will help eligible students to complete their studies at ADU.

Dr Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, secretary-general of the ERC, said that the initiative reflects ERC’s vision to weave fruitful partnerships and align all social development efforts towards supporting humanitarian issues and contribute to reinforcing the country’s efforts.

LuLu has also introduced pre-packed kits for the holy month of Ramadan, which come in two variants. These are priced lower, have grocery products and are available across all LuLu stores and online. LuLu assures price freezing at the most affordable rates for its month-long promotion. LuLu Group has invested more than Dh40 Million to support the season’s offers and has guaranteed well-stocked stores on the ground and online during the holy month.