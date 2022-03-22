LuLu opens new hypermarket in Al Shamkha Mall, Abu Dhabi

Published: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 12:37 PM

The region’s top retailer LuLu Group has strengthened its presence in Abu Dhabi with the grand opening of its new LuLu Hypermarket located at Al Shamkha, a part of the growing urban landscape of the UAE capital with premium residential neighborhoods and lifestyle establishments.

The new store was inaugurated today by Hassan Ali Al Dhaheri, director of municipality branch office, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi Municipality, in the presence of Yusuff Ali M A, chairman and managing director of LuLu Group; Ashraf Ali M A, executive director of LuLu Group; Aboobakker TP, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra Region; Sultan Huwayer, director of municipality properties contracts, Department of Municipalities and Transport; and Mohamed Ibrahim Al Sabbagh, deputy director of municipality properties contracts office, Abu Dhabi Municipality, along with LuLu officials and guests.

The one-level store, spread over 52,250 square feet, features all the goodness of the LuLu shopping experience with an updated grocery and supermarket section that offers the best food and home shopping trends under one roof.

“We are pleased to launch this new LuLu store in Abu Dhabi,” said Yusuffali. “The expansion of the LuLu retail chain is part of the success enabled by the vision and progressive economic policies of the leadership of the UAE. We are aligned with the UAE Vision 2030 and see this country as a platform for global growth.”

The opening of the Al Shamkha store will give shoppers many exciting opportunities to shop for promotional bargains and best introductory prices. The store features organic foods, an emphasis on health foods, superfoods, sugar-free and gluten-free options, salads, premium meats and seafood, fresh-pressed juices, vegan foods and a wide range of specially imported products. In addition, the favourites of world cuisine classics prepared by LuLu’s in-house chefs will take centrestage in the ‘Hot Foods’ section. The LuLu in-store bakery will offer daily fresh-baked breads, bespoke cakes and delicious cookies.

Shoppers will also be given a major choice of electronic and digital gadgets and tools to choose at the LuLu Connect section of the store with big brands and latest models.

Strategically located away from the city and closer to the industrial area of Mussafah, the residential community will house around 22,000 people when it is completed as a budding destination for residential communities and lifestyle spots in Abu Dhabi.