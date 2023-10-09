LuLu expands further in Dubai; opens new hypermarket in Dubai Mall

The state-of-the-art store specialises in an array of offerings, including groceries, fresh produce, fruits and vegetables, household goods, and fresh flowers, among others

Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 3:40 PM

In a strategic move aimed at fortifying its presence and bolstering brand equity, prominent retailer, LuLu Group, unveiled its world-class hypermarket at the renowned Dubai Mall.

The inauguration ceremony, graced by the presence of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, witnessed the official opening of the impressive 72,000 sqft Lulu Hypermarket. Distinguished guests including Jamal Bin Thaniah, chairman of Emaar Properties, and Yusuff Ali MA, chairman of LuLu Group, were also in attendance.

This remarkable addition brings the Group's store count to 24 in Dubai. The state-of-the-art store specialises in an array of offerings, including groceries, fresh produce, fruits and vegetables, bakery items, health and beauty products, stationery, household goods, IT products, and fresh flowers, among others.

The hypermarket, a part of the ongoing initiative to diversify the retail portfolio of The Dubai Mall Zabeel, is strategically positioned to cater primarily to the substantial multinational population residing in and visiting the Dubai Mall and Downtown areas.

Addressing the media during the inauguration, Yusuffali MA expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are immensely pleased to collaborate with Emaar in unveiling our latest hypermarket at The Dubai Mall, the world's largest and most esteemed shopping and leisure destination, hosting over 100 million visitors annually from around the globe. As a leading regional retailer, it is our enduring commitment to innovate and provide a world-class shopping experience to the diverse multinational population in Dubai."

He further emphasised, "Having served various nationalities over the years, we have witnessed a burgeoning demand for internationally sourced products and specialized ranges based on global food trends. Our steadfast commitment remains to offer top-quality products at the most competitive prices in the market."

Yusuffali extended gratitude to the wise leadership of the country for their unwavering support, as well as to the Emaar Group for this valued opportunity. He expressed anticipation for a mutually rewarding partnership moving forward.

LuLu, which recently expanded its global sourcing operations with new centers in Italy and Poland, is dedicated to introducing an exclusive range of products, particularly in the 'healthy and diet' category, including free-from, organic, sustainable, and vegan options, among others. The new hypermarket at Dubai Mall also boasts an extensive global food section stocked with 'country-specific' popular products from around the world, tailored to cater to the diverse tastes of the substantial tourist population in Dubai.

Access to the LuLu Hypermarket is facilitated through the Zabeel parking area of Dubai Mall.