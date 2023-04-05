Little Draw celebrates Ramadan with an exclusive campaign

Participating without any cost, two fortunate winners walked home with Dh3,000 each

Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 11:16 AM

Little Draw, the UAE's most popular three-number draw, is celebrating Ramadan by offering an exclusive promotion to new participants. The campaign invites players to donate a bottled water for free, with a chance to win up to Dh100,000 in cash prizes.

According to Ranjini Nellakath Sadasivan, an Indian national and one of the initial winners of the draw, participating in Little Draw was a first for him. He said, "I came across Little Draw's promotion on Instagram, which offered the opportunity to donate a bottled water by participating for free. Taking a chance, I chose the numbers 752, which proved to be lucky and helped me win Dh3,000. This is like a dream come true."

Since its launch, Little Draw has held 33 draws and given away prizes worth Dh856,275 to 1,005 winners. Interested participants can create an account at www.littledraw.ae to join the promotion.

As per Sheik Parvej, another winner of Little Draw, her husband was a frequent participant of the draw. Upon seeing the promotion for new participants that offered the chance to win without spending a penny by simply donating a bottled water for free, he urged her to register. She expressed her gratitude to Little Draw for their assistance and stated that the experience was amazing.

In order to take part in the Ramadan draw, individuals are required to create an account on Little Draw. Upon registration, they must select an Dh10 category ticket and proceed to the checkout page. At checkout, participants should opt for the Little Draw Coupon Code and input the code "3NUMBERSTOWIN", followed by clicking on "Agreed". Participants will be notified of their complimentary ticket through SMS and email.

"If you're one of the lucky winners, your winnings will be added to your Winnings Balance, which you can use for future purchases or withdraw by filling out your account details. As soon as you provide your bank details to the Little Draw team, they will initiate the bank transfer," said Dennis Vargheese, CEO at Little Draw.

Little Draw's exclusive promotion is available for a limited time only, and the draw presents an opportunity to give back to the community while also potentially winning cash prizes. Don't miss out on this chance to make a difference — visit www.littledraw.ae today and start playing. Participants can watch live draw on Little Draw's Facebook Page and YouTube channel every Monday at 9:00 pm UAE time.