Lexar to showcase the future of memory and storage solutions at Gitex Global

Company well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for memory and storage solutions in the Middle East and Africa markets

By Staff Report Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 1:55 PM

Lexar, a leading global brand in memory and storage solutions, is set to showcase the ‘future of memory and storage solutions’ at the 43rd edition of Gitex Global, the world’s largest tech event that will take place from October 16 to 20, 2023, in Dubai.

The company is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for memory and storage solutions through its wide range of award-winning products. It will showcase its new, expanded portfolio that is designed on its corporate pillars of reliability, data security and quality for photographers, videographers, gaming professionals, content creators and PC enthusiasts, at its Booth D1, Hall No.1 of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The new product lineup includes microSD™ cards, internal SSDs, DRAM and portable SSDs, which are designed to work seamlessly with multiple devices such as sports camcorders, tablets, smartphones, and even drones. As is the case with all Lexar products, the newly expanded portfolio will offer high-speed performance combined with higher memory capacities, allowing users to capture, access, play video/games and transfer high-definition multimedia files including 4K video at blazing speeds.

Fissal Oubida, General Manager of Middle East, Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent, Lexar.

Fissal Oubida, General Manager of Middle East, Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent, Lexar, said Gitex Global is an opportunity for Lexar to highlight our deep commitment to the Middle East and Africa region.

"We are aggressively expanding our presence and market reach in the region through our ecosystem of partners. Our participation at this event not only gives us an opportunity to reinforce our existing relationships and build new ones, it allows us to showcase our latest memory and storage technologies that aim to boost productivity for our customers while also enabling them to store and access their data securely,” he said.

Data storage for professional photographers, videographers, and content creators from the media and entertainment industry can be rather complex and challenging. Given that both these industries continue to face unprecedented challenges in the digital era, the demand for high-quality content, the proliferation of formats and platforms, the need for scalability and agility, and the threat of cyberattacks are some of the factors that put pressure on the industry’s data management capabilities.

In addition, the rapidly growing internet users in the region coupled with the steep rise in the volume of data generated from various digital platforms have resulted in a significant demand for more advanced and secure data storage solutions.

“The increasing penetration of technologies such as artificial intelligence and Internet of Things, the proliferation of smart phones and laptops and the steady decline in the prices of consumer storage devices, such as HDD and SSD, are some of the factors driving the Middle East and Africa data storage market," Oubida said.

"Further, the digitisation of information in residential and commercial places, along with surging usage of mobile computing devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets are significantly contributing to the rising demand for next-generation memory solutions that can securely store huge amounts of data, and load, reload and identify relevant data in real time,” he added.