LEGO Middle East reveals data from ‘Play Well’ study

Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 6:16 PM

LEGO Middle East held a first-of-its-kind event unveiling insights from its exclusive ‘Play Well’ 2022 study. The findings were gathered from a total of 32,781 parents and 24,593 children aged five to 12 through a 20-minute online quantitative survey conducted across 35 markets in early 2022. In its third edition, the study delves into how play has evolved, the benefits it brings to individuals and families, the barriers that get in the way and how we can protect it.

The study also revealed that 92 per cent of parents in the UAE believe that play is key in enabling children to learn new things. Jeroen Beijer, general manager at LEGO — Middle East and South Africa, said: “Play has always been the cornerstone of humanity. We see play as a process that entails discovery, exploration, learning from mistakes and much more. Most importantly to the UAE, it means bringing families together and shaping the builders of the future.”