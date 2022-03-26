Largest Géant hypermarket now open in Dubai

Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 2:59 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 3:19 PM

The largest Géant hypermarket in the region is now open at Dubai Hills Mall. Conveniently located on the ground floor of the new mall, Géant Dubai Hills is designed to offer a more refined shopping experience, whether you’re doing a major weekly shop or just a daily grocery run.

With its European open-air market look and feel, offering an abundance of choice and quality, thousands of organic options, restaurant-quality Food to Go and regular seasonal offers, not to mention numerous firsts for shoppers, Géant Dubai Hills is a best-in-class addition to the affluent neighbourhood in the vicinity.

From the freshest produce and choicest meats, an in-house bakery, an unrivalled organic, gluten free and vegan foods section, a French-inspired cheese section and one of the city’s largest collections of established global foods, grocery shopping at the mall’s flagship hypermarket is a real treat.

Home delivery is also available via local delivery platforms and Géant’s highly reliable Your store to Your door service.

Another first for the UAE, the hypermarket in Dubai Hills will also include the Maison Marguerite, Géant’s in-house café concept where shoppers can unwind with some coffee and conversation before or after they shop.

“We see it vital that customers look on us as a one stop shop replete with new options and experiences yet offering a select but also eclectic range of quality goods. From our themed departments to a dedicated candy section, clothing and electronics, kitchen gadgets and organic food items, each one has something different to offer,” said Mark Lack, CEO of Urban Foods.

In a first for the city, Géant Dubai Hills will feature a unique technology that embeds digital screens in some of the refrigerator and freezer doors to create a new network of ‘smart’ displays that will be used to depict the food and drink inside in their best light, but also act as an in-store billboard that can share information and special offers to shoppers.

