Kareem Afghani: Top fashion model and influencer in UAE

Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 1:45 PM

Kareem Afghani is a very popular and enthusiastic fashion model and influencer in the UAE. Afghani has accomplished a lot at a young age in the modelling industry. He has been awarded with various awards with the recent one being 'Best in Fashion – Male' in the Filmfare Middle East Award for the year 2022. He achieved this honour in the likes of Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group and famous fashion designer Lana Shareef.

Kareem is constantly praised for his good looks, charming personality and excellent acting skills. His personality and dedication has gained him a huge fan following around the GCC and Asia. He is loved by his social media followers and is constantly praised for his work. His dedication and hardwork is the reason behind the success he has had. He believes in being passionate about what you love and working hard to achieve your dreams.

Kareem comes from Afghanistan and is the most followed Afghani model and social media influencer on Instagram and Tiktok. Along with social media and the various awards that he has won, Afghani has also starred in various TV commercials including Ministry of Interior UAE, Ministry of Education UAE , Ministry of Health and Prevention UAE.

He was also awarded by Bollywood actor Mr Sonu Sood and Arbaaz Khan at Wetel Corporate Awards 2022. The influencer is very active on social media and interacts with his followers and fan on a regular basis. Despite having such a huge fan following, Afghani believes in spreading love and making people around him happy.

Follow him on Instagram and TikTok to know more.

The top model has a dream of being the most followed influencer and Tiktoker in the UAE and is constantly working hard to achieve this milestone.