Kalyan Jewellers recreates look of ‘Bangarraju’

Akkineni Nagarjuna is a popular Indian actor

Kalyan Jewellers has partnered with Annapurna Studios to launch the ‘Bangarraju’ men’s jewellery collection ahead of the Sankranthi release of the Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya movie.

The long Navaratna haram and the iconic Puligoru haram worn by the father-son duo in ‘Bangarraju’ is from the personal collection of the Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Kalyan Jewellers has recreated these two iconic pieces from the Akkineni family collection, giving fans a chance to embrace the iconic look.

Talking about the association, Akkineni Nagarjuna, brand ambassador, Kalyan Jewellers, said: “My father has been my inspiration, and I have tried recreating his look for the movie as a tribute to him. Even the jewellery that I wore in the movie is his. Ahead of the release of the film, the look seems to have appealed to the audiences, and that is how Kalyan Jewellers came on board to recreate haram designs.”

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director of Kalyan Jewellers, said: “It is an honour to be able to reproduce the iconic jewellery pieces that once belonged to Nageshwara Garu.

As a brand, we have always followed a hyper-local product and outreach strategy and have encouraged our patrons to not only take pride in their traditional designs but also to embrace them in style.

“When it comes to style, none does it as wonderfully as Akkineni Nagarjuna himself. This is our special Makar Sankranti offering for our customers.”

Bangarraju jewellery can be pre-ordered at Kalyan Jewellers outlets across India and the Middle East.