Kalyan Jewellers inaugurates showroom in Gold Souk

Published: Sat 28 May 2022, 3:18 PM Last updated: Sat 28 May 2022, 3:40 PM

Kalyan Jewellers recently launched its new showroom at the Dubai Gold Souk, Deira Waterfront Properties. The new showroom will offer patrons the best of designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ extensive range of collections and will also have a dedicated counter, ‘Muhurat’ for wedding shoppers, showcasing bridal jewellery designs from across India.

T S Kalyanaraman, chairman and managing director, Kalyan Jewellers, said: “We are extremely delighted with the overwhelming response received from consumers in the region. This has further encouraged us to expand our operations in the Middle East. The launch of our second showroom in the Gold Souk is in line with the brand’s strategy to increase accessibility for customers in major markets. We are confident that the brand will continue to attract tourists at the Dubai Gold Souk and also continue to remain a popular choice among the residents of the UAE.”

Celebrating the new showroom launch, the brand has also announced exciting offers including the chance for 200 lucky customers to take home limited edition Amitabh Bachchan gold coins, on the basis of a raffle draw. These coins were made as a tribute, to mark the 10th anniversary of Kalyan Jewellers’ association with the legendary actor.