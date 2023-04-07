Kalyan Jewellers celebrates Akshaya Tritiya with mega giveaways

Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 3:33 PM

Kalyan Jewellers has announced the commencement of its Akshaya Tritiya celebrations with exciting offers for customers across the country. To mark the auspicious occasion, Kalyan Jewellers is providing customers with appealing discounts and valuable giveaways on their jewellery purchases.

Customers purchasing jewellery worth Dh5,000 will receive a half-gram gold coin, whereas those who purchase precious/uncut jewellery worth Dh5,000 will get a one-gram gold coin. On purchase of diamond jewellery worth Dh5,000, customers will be rewarded with a two-gram gold coin. These offers are valid until May 30 across showrooms in the UAE.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director at Kalyan Jewellers, said: "Over the years, we have taken significant strides and accomplished major achievements towards creating a comprehensive ecosystem that elevates the overall customer shopping experience. As we kick start our 2023 Akshaya Tritiya campaign, we aim to ensure that patrons receive the highest possible benefit from their jewellery purchases. Our commitment to delivering the finest shopping experience to our valued customers remains steadfast, and we will always uphold the company's fundamental principles of trust and transparency in the future."

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers goes through multiple purity tests and patrons also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyalists.