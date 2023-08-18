Jumbo Serve expands operations in GCC, signs 3 new service deals

Jumbo Serve signs new agreements with Toshiba TV UAE, Datalogic and HMD Global and opens new facility in Oman

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 12:38 PM

Jumbo Serve, one of the UAE’s leading after-sales service providers for consumer electronics, durables, home appliances and IT products, is strengthening its operations in the GCC region with three new service agreements and the opening of a new centre in Oman.

A division of Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. LLC, Jumbo Serve recently signed deals with global brands including Toshiba, Datalogic and HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, adding to its portfolio of over 40 brand partners. The agreement with HMD Global strengthens Jumbo Serve’s already comprehensive list of mobile phone brands, which includes Samsung, Oppo, Lava, and Tecno. As part of this, Jumbo Serve will provide repair and warranty service for Nokia phones.

The agreement with Toshiba TV UAE is for televisions (TVs) and will maximise Jumbo Serve’s AV and TV service expertise. Underpinned by an impressive onsite team and widespread network, Jumbo Serve will manage delivery and installation services over and above warranty and contract service for Toshiba TV.

Meanwhile Datalogic, a global technology leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation, has appointed Jumbo Serve as its authorised service provider for managing the warranty and contract service of its full suite of products sold in the UAE. This includes handheld scanners, fixed retail scanners, barcode readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, machine vision and laser marking systems.

Vikas Chadha, CEO at Jumbo Group, said Jumbo Serve is broadening its capabilities across categories and developing new revenue streams.

“We are delighted that reputed brands are recognising this. As we continue to expand our regional footprint and develop stronger ties as a service partner for global tech brands, this will enable us to add new colleagues to our team and invest in our infrastructure,” he said.

Jumbo Serve currently provides services to over 40 global brands across the region, including Sony, Samsung, LG, Hisense, Lenovo, Huawei, Acer, HP, MSI, OPPO, Lava and Tecno.