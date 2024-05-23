E-Paper

Gulf Land Property Developers, Tonino Lamborghini Group plan upscale residential community in Dubai

Located in Meydan in the heart of Dubai, the new residential community’s designs and interiors are done by Tonino Lamborghini design house in Italy

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 4:55 PM

Gulf Land Property Developers recently announced its collaboration with Tonino Lamborghini Group to develop an upscale residential community in the heart of Dubai.

This distinctive development will bear the prestigious Tonino Lamborghini brand, synonymous with Italian quality and sophistication worldwide.


The new residential community introduces a fresh perspective to lifestyle living in Dubai and aims to leverage Tonino Lamborghini’s 40-year design legacy with the renowned expertise of Gulf Land Property Developers, currently engaged in crafting unique luxury living projects — Paradise Hills and Serenity Lakes.

“Over the years, we have become a cornerstone of luxury real estate in Dubai, recognised for our diverse expertise and commitment to innovative design and construction, creating unique lifestyle homes,” said Shaher Mousli, chairman of Gulf Land Property Developers.


Tonino Lamborghini, founder and chairman of Tonino Lamborghini S.p.A. said: “We are delighted that an established developer such as Gulf Land Property Developer took up the brand to create a new iconic residence in Dubai. We found the right chemistry and bonding with the team at Gulf Land Property Developers, which for us was key to ensuring the success of the project, along with a high degree of expertise and professionalism.”


