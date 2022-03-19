JSSPS shines at the UAE hackathon 5.0

The competition attracted 2000+ participants from 250+ teams from all across the UAE.

Published: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 11:06 AM Last updated: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 11:27 AM

JSSPS students secured third place at the prestigious UAE Hackathon 5.0. Team MetaHumans from the school, consisting of Yugmee Gidiya, Pravardh Phaniraj, Sherwin Barretto and Bavishyaa Sriraman developed MetAbles ,a one-of-a-kind collaboration app for students with physical disabilities to enter the metaverse and experience education virtually with classrooms, field trips, lab experiences and much more.

The prototype is developed in Unreal Engine 4 using C++ and was the main highlight. The event was graced by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development and Eng Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, director general, TDRA and many other dignitaries. MetAbles solves an important problem associated with lack of interaction in online classes for students with physical disabilities and is a great step towards empowering ability in students with physical disabilities.

“It was an exhilarating experience and a great learning and networking opportunity for us. My heart skipped a beat when our team name was announced. The sheer joy and pride is evident on our faces as we stood on the stage with some of the most esteemed guests and our mentor Ms Raji. A big thank you to the school management for their constant support and encouragement,” said Gidiya.