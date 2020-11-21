Joyalukkas launches new showroom in Vizag, India

Visakhapatnam — Joyalukkas has launched its new showroom at GNT Road, Gajuwaka. The inauguration ceremony was held on November 9 with the biggest and best selection of jewellery collections from all across the globe and was attended by the officials of Joyalukkas and dignitaries.

Joyalukkas follows the brand’s global guidelines in showroom design with spacious interiors brightly lit to best showcase over a million jewellery designs from the world’s best craftsmen. This newest showroom further strengthens Joyalukkas’ presence in India and its position as the world’s favourite jeweller. “We are delighted in opening a showroom in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, India,” said Joy Alukkas, chairman and managing director of Joyalukkas Group.

“We are looking forward to offer its residents the signature jewellery and award-winning service the world has come to expect from Joyalukkas.”

Adding further, the chairman thanked the people and customers of Gajuwaka for their support and response during the showroom launch. Joyalukkas Gajuwaka features over a million jewellery designs showcasing a mix of traditional, ethno contemporary and international influences.

It carries an exclusive line of Joyalukkas brands, such as Veda Temple Jewellery, Pride Diamonds, Eleganza Polki Diamonds, Masaaki Pearls, Zenina Turkish Jewellery, Li’I Joy Kids Jewellery, the Apurva Antique collection and Ratna Precious Stone Jewellery, along with renowned names in gold, diamond, precious stones, platinum and pearl jewellery.