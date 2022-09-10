Joyalukkas Group acquires new helicopter

Joy Alukkas, managing director, Joyalukkas India Limited; Jolly Joy, Elsa Thomas with the Joyalukkas Group’s new luxury helicopter.

This helicopter is fitted with unmatched technology and adheres to high safety standards.”

Published: Sat 10 Sep 2022, 12:32 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Sep 2022, 12:55 PM

Joyalukkas has become the latest owner of the Leonardo AW 109 GrandNew twin-engine helicopter, said to be priced at around INR 90 crore. The helicopter’s blessing were performed by Father Brillis. M K Varghese, Thrissur corporation mayor; Joy Alukkas, managing director, Joyalukkas India Limited; Jolly Joy and Elsa Thomas were also a part of the ceremony along with other prominent business figures.

With a modern twin-engine featuring advanced technology, high performance capabilities and enhanced safety, the GrandNew Helicopter sets a benchmark for private and executive helicopter owners across the globe.

Talking about the latest acquisition, Alukkas said: “The Leonardo AW 109 GrandNew helicopter is a best-seller that we have acquired to help our senior management team seamlessly travel to our various locations within India. This helicopter is fitted with unmatched technology and adheres to high safety standards.”