JOMO expands globally

JOMO Technologies, Pakistan’s fastest-growing fashion e-retailers carrying global and local fashion brands, announced today the launch of its new global asset. This changes come at a time when the technology company is evolving its offerings and seeks to expand its global reach on the heels of a structured growth strategy.

The expansion strategy will cater to Pakistani, Indians and other South Asians in particular but also reaches out to a diverse ethnic, multicultural population across global city hubs in UAE, GCC, North America and Europe. The brand is rapidly changing how people perceive Pakistani fashion and design by providing access to the best and most authentic, handcrafted Pakistani products and brands.

JOMO is already being recognised for its unrivalled customer service and a personalised "open-box" delivery system. To celebrate the global rollout, JOMO will be offering flat 10 per cent off for a limited period only.

Speaking about the launch, Ali Khan Bajauri, CEO, JOMO Technologies said: “We believe in bringing the joy back in shopping through convenience and the best of ethnic and global brands. We are delighted to extend our mission to please our consumers everywhere. In the next few months, we will be expanding our global website to deliver the best of Pakistani fashion, tradition and styles across the Gulf region and the world.”