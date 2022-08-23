Johnson Controls appoints Kempston Controls LLC as their authorised distributor to promote HVAC solutions in the UAE

Published: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 5:34 PM

Johnson Controls International is an American Irish-domiciled multinational conglomerate headquartered in Cork, Ireland, that produces fire, HVAC, and security equipment for buildings. As of mid-2019, it employed 105,000 people in around 2,000 locations across six continents.

The agreement was signed between Mohammad Khalid, vice president and general manager (BT&S MEA), Johnson Controls and Mohammad Ajaz, managing director at Kempston Controls LLC. Kempston Controls LLC team is thankful to Leonardo Mario Varela, Amr Seoud, Mohamed Abdelrahman, Royson Almeida, Radhika Raghani for their support which will help in expanding Johnson Controls business in the region.

Kempston Controls in the UK was established in 1940 as a specialist distributor of American manufactured components. This business has been developed over the years to service the needs of a much broader audience and, through the careful choice of franchises, Kempston Controls has become a specialist technical distributor of electrical components with an enviable reputation for stock and service. Kempston Controls LLC opened its Dubai office in 2014 to extend its support and expand business operation in the Middle East and Africa.