Jashanmal Group organises blood donation camp in association with Dubai Health Authority

Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 5:57 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 6:00 PM

Jashanmal organised its first ever blood donation camp at its head office on August 14. The camp was organised with the help of Dubai Health Authority. The camp saw an overwhelming response from the staff at the head office. Many of the staff donated blood for the first time, and were happy with the planning and execution of the event.

The staff felt great after the blood donation as they felt they had contributed to the society in a small way. The initiative was under the #Healthyme #jashanmalcares banner of the HR department of the group.

All safety precautions and protocols were maintained uring the donation drive, and all the people who donated blood were screened before the driver and offered refreshments etc after the donation.

The managemENTt thanks the staff for their active participation and the staff of DHA.