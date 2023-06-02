IWD Awards 2023 to recognise women’s contribution to society

The leading women community in Dubai is hosting Season 3 of IWD awards 2023 to celebrate Indian women in September 2023.

Indian Women in Dubai (IWD) is the largest and fastest-growing Indian expat women-only platform in the city, started by Reema Mahajan in 2020. The award ceremony will give recognition to Indian women achievers and contributors to the IWD platform. The award will be attended by Indian dignitaries in town and Indian celebrities. Women from different spheres in life will be awarded for their remarkable contribution to society. Mahajan said: “We have seen a tremendous response to the launch of our awards. Nominations are open currently and we are expecting more than 200 nominations this year. This is our initiative to empower and celebrate Indian women achievers.” An IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore alumni, Mahajan is on a mission to create more opportunities for women to come together and support each other. Today, she has built a strong network of over 55,000+ women and continues to grow on her mission of women empowerment and women supporting women.